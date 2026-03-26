PM Modi ranked world's most popular leader: BJP hails US data firm's survey

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, on Thursday, welcomed the result of a survey by a reputed US-based data analytics firm that ranked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world's most popular leader.

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According to the survey conducted by Morning Consult, between March 2 and 8, PM Modi has stayed well ahead of his global counterparts by garnering a commanding approval rating of 68 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, has been the best even as the former Gujarat Chief Minister and will continue to be the most popular leader in the world as the country's Prime Minister. Not only on the basis of survey, but because of the way he has worked throughout his life."

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari said, "India's name and the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has undertaken a successful leadership of the country, is very big in the global context. We have taken India to new heights of development under the leadership of PM Modi. Big countries across the world are accompanying India while moving towards the path of progress."

"India has shown its potential. It has shown that if the world wants to progress, India will have a major role to play in it. In doing all these things, PM Modi has achieved an acceptance at the international level. The friendly nature of big countries and world leaders towards him (PM Modi) has positively impacted India's image," the Minister added.

Minister Ansari asserted that PM Modi has come across as the "strongest leader in the world", adding: "I congratulate him (PM Modi) on the behalf of the country."

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also reiterated the same sentiments about Prime Minister Modi.

He told IANS, "This is not the first time, previously also many international companies have undertaken surveys. There is no doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most famous leader in the world."

Hailing PM Modi as the best world leader, Khandelwal said, "India is proud of him for the way he works and also the way he keeps an equal relationship with leaders across the globe. Everybody wants to meet him and also gets motivated by him."

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan also echoed the same sentiments, saying, "PM Modi is the most popular leader in the world. We are extremely proud and I congratulate him for this."

--IANS

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