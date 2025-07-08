PM Modi, President Lula discuss strengthening India-Brazil cooperation across all sectors (Ld)

Brasilia, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva here, during which both leaders agreed to boost the cooperation between the two countries across all sectors. PM Modi described President Lula da Silva as 'Chief Architect of the Strategic Partnership between India and Brazil', underlining that the Brazilian leader has played a significant role in "deepening our relations".

"Held fruitful talks with President Lula, who has always been passionate about India-Brazil friendship. Our talks included ways to deepen trade ties and also diversify bilateral trade. We both agree that there is immense scope for such linkages to thrive in the coming times," PM Modi wrote on X, also shared pictures of his meeting with the Brazilian President.

"Clean energy, sustainable development and overcoming climate change were also prominent topics of discussion in our talks. Other areas where we will work even more closely include defence, security, AI and agriculture. India-Brazil cooperation in space, semiconductors and DPI will benefit our people," PM Modi wrote on X.

During a joint press statement with the Brazilian President, PM Modi said: "I sincerely thank my friend, President Lula, for the warm welcome in Rio and Brasilia. We are truly touched by the beauty of the Amazon and your kindness. Today, being honoured with the Brazil's highest national award by the President of Brazil is a moment of great pride and emotion not just for me, but for 140 crore Indians. I sincerely thank the President, the Brazilian government, and the people of Brazil for this honour."

He said: "My friend President Lula is the Chief Architect of the Strategic Partnership between India and Brazil. He has played a significant role in deepening our relations. Every meeting with him has inspired me to work harder for the progress and well-being of both our nations. I dedicate this honour to his strong commitment to India and to our enduring friendship."

The Prime Minister said that during the discussions, "we agreed to strengthen cooperation across all sectors. We have set a goal to raise bilateral trade to $20 billion over the next five years".

"Football is Brazil’s passion, just as cricket is loved by the people of India. Whether it's sending the ball past the boundary or into the goal, when both are on the same team, a $20 billion partnership is not difficult to achieve. Together, we will also work on expanding the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA)," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that "our cooperation in the energy sector continues to grow steadily".

He said that both India and Brazil place a high priority on the environment and clean energy.

"The agreement signed today to enhance collaboration in this sector will provide fresh direction and momentum to our green goals. I extend my best wishes to President Lula for the upcoming COP-30 Summit being hosted in Brazil later this year. Our growing cooperation in the field of defence reflects the deep mutual trust between our two countries. We will continue our efforts to connect our defence industries and strengthen this partnership further," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the collaboration between India and Brazil in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Supercomputers is expanding. "This reflects our shared vision for inclusive development and human-centric innovation," he said.

PM Modi further said that both sides are also working together on the adoption of UPI in Brazil. "We would be glad to share India’s successful experience with Brazil in areas such as Digital Public Infrastructure and Space," he said.

"Our cooperation in the fields of agriculture and animal husbandry spans several decades. We are now working together in areas such as agricultural research and food processing as well. In the health sector too, we are enhancing our win-win collaboration. We have also emphasized the expansion of Ayurveda and traditional medicine in Brazil. People-to-people ties are a vital pillar of our relationship. Our shared passion for sports in both countries also serves as a strong bond connecting us.

"We wish for India–Brazil relations to be as vibrant as Carnival, as passionate as football, and as heart-connecting as Samba — all without the long visa counter queues! With this spirit, we will work together to ease people-to-people exchanges between our two nations, especially for tourists, students, sportspersons, and businessmen," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said that at the global level, India and Brazil have always worked in close coordination.

"As two major democracies, our cooperation is not only relevant to the Global South, but also to all of humanity. We firmly believe that it is our moral responsibility to bring the concerns and priorities of the Global South to the forefront of the global stage.

"Today, as the world goes through a period of tension and uncertainty… my friend has already elaborated on this in detail so I will not repeat it … India–Brazil partnership stands as an important pillar of stability and balance. We are in full agreement that all disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

PM Modi further said that India and Brazil "share a common approach in the fight against terrorism — zero tolerance and zero double standards".

"We firmly believe that there is no place for double standards when it comes to terrorism. We strongly oppose both terrorism and those who support it," he added.

PM Modi also invited the Brazilian President to visit India.

"Once again, on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for this highest national honour and for your enduring friendship. I also take this opportunity to invite you to visit India. Thank you," he concluded.

