PM Modi meets Nepal's counterpart Oli, calls ties 'deep-rooted, special'

Tianjin, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Nepal counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin on Sunday, calling the two countries' ties "deep-rooted and very special".

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said: "Delighted to meet Nepal PM Mr. KP Oli in Tianjin. India’s relations with Nepal are deep-rooted and very special."

The last meeting between the two leaders was held on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok in April.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission of Myanmar, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. The two leaders reviewed India-Myanmar ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation.

In a statement shared on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "PM Narendra Modi met with Senior General Mr. Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission of Myanmar, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The leaders reviewed India-Myanmar ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation, including trade, development partnership, defence and security and border management. PM reiterated India's readiness to support the developmental needs of Myanmar."

PM Modi earlier held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin. The two leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas and reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

"Had a fruitful meeting with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. We reviewed the positive momentum in India-China relations since our last meeting in Kazan. We agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas and reaffirmed our commitment to cooperation based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity", PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also met Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi in Tianjin. The two leaders discussed bilateral economic, political and people-to-people exchanges between India and China.

PM Modi arrived in China's Tianjin on Saturday to attend the two-day SCO Summit. Travelling from Tokyo after concluding his Japan visit, he received a colourful welcome upon his arrival at the Binhai International Airport in Tianjin.

