PM Modi, French President Macron discuss West Asia situation, need for de-escalation

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday regarding the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation and return to dialogue and diplomacy.

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In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond."

The telephonic conversation between both leaders comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which erupted after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Over the past few days, PM Modi has also spoken with the leaders of Kuwait, UAE, Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman and ⁠Qatar as India remains in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners over the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf region.

On Wednesday, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over the recent developments.

PM Modi reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also thanked Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah for continued support and ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait.

"Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid. We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority," PM Modi posted on X.

On Tuesday, PM Modi spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the current situation in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have claimed lives of people and caused damage to civilian infrastructure

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure."

"We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," he added.

--IANS

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