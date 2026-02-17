PM Modi, French President Macron begin talks in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a bilateral meeting at Mumbai's Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other top officials were also present during the meeting.

PM Modi and Macron warmly greeted each other before proceeding for the talks.

"It’s a delight to meet my friend, President Macron in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day!" PM Modi posted on X.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the discussions between PM Modi and Macron will include a comprehensive review of advancements made under the India-France Strategic Partnership.

The deliberations are expected to focus on further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented sectors. The two leaders will also exchange perspectives on significant regional and global issues, the PMO said in an official statement.

Later in the day, PM Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the 'India-France Year of Innovation 2026'. They will also address an audience comprising business leaders, start-up founders, researchers, and innovators from both countries.

Reaffirming solidarity with India, President Macron also paid homage to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks victims, which included two French citizens. France said that it unequivocally condemns terrorism and stands with India against this scourge.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended a warm welcome to Macron on his arrival in India and expressed confidence that strengthening India-France cooperation will contribute to global progress. For his visit to India, French President Macron is accompanied by First lady Brigitte Macron.

The French President was extended a warm welcome at the Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Extending a warm welcome to President Macron, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress."

"See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend Emmanuel Macron," PM Modi added.

President Macron's visit comes at the invitation of PM Modi to take part in the AI Impact Summit being hosted by India.

This marks President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first official engagement in Mumbai. Macron's visit to India comes after PM Modi’s visit to France in February 2025 and showcases the mutual trust and depth of Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen it further.

