PM Modi calls out those funding, providing safe havens to terrorists: MEA

Brasilia, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong pitch for global unity in combating terrorism, stating that those who fund, promote, and offer safe havens to terrorists must face the harshest possible consequences, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Dammu Ravi, said on Monday.

The statement came during the BRICS Summit 2025 session on peace and security.

Addressing a press briefing following the session, Ravi said the Prime Minister had underlined that terrorism remains the gravest threat confronting humanity today.

"In the session on peace and security, the Prime Minister underlined that terrorism is a grave threat facing humanity. In this context, he noted that all the leaders have condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack in the strongest terms," Ravi said.

The BRICS grouping, comprising 11 nations, echoed the Prime Minister's sentiments in a joint statement, in which they condemned the recent Pahalgam terrorist massacre in Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat cross-border terrorism.

The statement also condemned any form of support for terrorist entities.

"Terrorism is the most serious challenge facing humanity today," the Prime Minister stated at the session, asserting that "condemning terrorism must be a matter of principle, and not just of convenience."

He emphasised that a selective approach to terror incidents undermines the global consensus on counter-terrorism.

"If our response depends on where or against whom the attack occurred, it shall be a betrayal of humanity itself," he said.

Ravi elaborated that Prime Minister Modi described the Pahalgam attack as an "onslaught on the entire humanity" and reiterated that there should be no leniency for those involved in abetting terror.

"He also noted that those funding, promoting and providing safe havens to terrorists must be dealt with in the harshest terms," Ravi added.

The Secretary noted that all BRICS member nations "expressed solidarity and strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack."

In addition to security concerns, Prime Minister Modi also addressed global governance and the necessity of empowering the Global South.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the voice of developing nations, particularly in areas such as climate finance and technology access.

"He noted that developing countries required greater support in terms of climate finance and technology. He reiterated that the global organisations of the 20th century lacked the capacity to deal with the challenges of the 21st century," Ravi said.

Highlighting the need for systemic reform, the Prime Minister called for a multipolar and inclusive world order.

He stressed that international bodies such as the United Nations Security Council, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) "must undergo urgent reform to reflect contemporary realities."

