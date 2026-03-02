PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu discuss West Asia situation amid rising regional tensions

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the evolving regional situation in West Asia amid escalating tensions following recent developments in the Middle East.

Read More

Sharing details of the conversation on X, PM Modi said, “Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.”

The conversation comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region after coordinated US–Israeli airstrikes on Iran intensified geopolitical uncertainty and raised global security concerns. India has consistently called for restraint, dialogue and diplomacy to restore stability in the region.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital after returning from a two-day tour of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to government sources, PM Modi reached Delhi around 9.30 p.m. and immediately reviewed the prevailing security situation.

Senior ministers and top officials attended the meeting, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The urgent convening of the CCS is widely seen as a response to the latest developments in West Asia, including US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets and subsequent retaliatory actions.

Reports indicate the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in related escalations, heightening fears of broader conflict.

Recently, PM Modi concluded a two-day state visit to Israel on Thursday (February 26). During that visit, the two leaders agreed to elevate India-Israel ties to a Special Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation across strategic sectors, reaffirming the strength of bilateral relations.

India continues to monitor developments closely in the Middle East crisis, advocating de-escalation and emphasising the importance of safeguarding civilian lives while maintaining regional stability.

--IANS

rs/