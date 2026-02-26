PM Modi becomes first world leader to cross 100 million followers on Instagram

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surpassed the landmark figure of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first serving world leader and politician to reach the milestone on the social media platform.

Having joined Instagram in 2014, PM Modi has, over the past decade, transformed his account into one of the most active and widely followed digital platforms among global leaders.

His presence on the platform has steadily expanded, reflecting a sustained outreach strategy that connects with audiences both in India and abroad.

Among prominent international leaders, PM Modi currently commands the largest follower base on Instagram. Significantly, his follower count is more than double that of US President Donald Trump on the platform.

In fact, the combined number of followers of the next five major world leaders does not surpass PM Modi's individual tally.

US President Donald Trump stands second with 43.2 million followers. He is followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Lula with 14.4 million followers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million followers, and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.

In the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi has 106.2 followers, while on Facebook, he has maintained a following of 54 million.

The figures highlight PM Modi's expansive global reach and strong connect, particularly among younger audiences worldwide.

Within India as well, the Prime Minister maintains a substantial lead over other political leaders on Instagram.

The second position is held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with around 16.1 million followers, followed by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with approximately 12.6 million followers.

As of December 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved the highest approval rating among various world leaders. According to Statista, PM Modi boasts a 70 per cent approval rating, placing him at the top of the list alongside other global leaders.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured the second position with a 63 per cent approval rating, Argentina's Javier Milei took third with 60 per cent, and US President Donald Trump was positioned 11th with a 43 per cent approval rating, as reported by Statista.

According to the most recent data, gathered between February 2 and February 8, 2026, from a US-based business intelligence firm, Morning Consult, PM Modi held the top spot with a 67 per cent approval rating.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump found himself ranked 11th with a 40 per cent approval rating.

--IANS

sd/