PM Modi, Aus counterpart Albanese discuss progress in defence, nuclear energy ties on G20 sidelines

New Delhi/Johannesburg, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, where the two leaders reviewed the steady expansion of the India-Australia partnership and identified key sectors for deeper collaboration.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi described the discussions as "very good", noting that this year marks five years of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

"Had a very good meeting with PM Albanese of Australia. This year, the strategic partnership between our nations completes 5 years, and these years have witnessed transformative outcomes that have deepened our cooperation. During our talks today, we emphasised three key sectors, defence and security, nuclear energy and trade, where there is immense potential for ties to grow further. The other sectors discussed included education, cultural exchanges and more," PM Modi wrote.

Meanwhile, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release stated that the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the "deepening and diversification of cooperation" between India and Australia, especially following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020.

According to the MEA, the Australian Prime Minister conveyed solidarity with India over the recent terror attack in the country, and both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the global fight against terrorism.

The meeting covered a broad spectrum of cooperation, including political and strategic engagement, defence and security, energy, trade and investment, critical minerals, technology, mobility, education, and people-to-people linkages.

The Prime Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The MEA noted that both leaders acknowledged the momentum generated by frequent high-level exchanges in recent years, underscoring their role in accelerating bilateral progress.

“PM Modi and Albanese agreed that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has laid a strong foundation for an expanded and more resilient bilateral framework. They also renewed their commitment to take the partnership "to even greater heights," the MEA added.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared vision of India and Australia for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, although the MEA release did not provide specific details on regional discussions.

Both leaders emphasised ensuring that cooperation in areas such as defence, critical minerals, technology and education continues to advance in a balanced and mutually beneficial manner.

Prime Minister Modi's remarks on X echoed this sentiment, underscoring the significant potential across traditional and emerging areas of cooperation.

His reference to nuclear energy, trade and defence as key areas of focus signals continuity in India’s broader strategic engagement with Australia, particularly at a time when both countries are working to strengthen their economic and security frameworks.

The meeting on Friday in Johannesburg added another layer of engagement to the rapidly evolving bilateral relationship that has expanded substantially over the last five years. Both sides reiterated that they remain committed to building on this momentum as they look ahead.

