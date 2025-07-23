PM Modi arrives in London, begins 2-day UK visit

New Delhi/London, July 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in London on Wednesday evening for his two-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK), marking a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at bolstering strategic partnerships and regional cooperation.

PM Modi's visit to the UK, scheduled for July 23–24, comes at the invitation of British counterpart Keir Starmer and will be his fourth trip to the country.

"Leaving for the UK, a country with which our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has achieved significant momentum in the last few years. I look forward to my talks with PM Keir Starmer and my meeting with His Majesty King Charles III," PM Modi said on social media platform X.

"During the visit, the two sides will also review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs said in its press statement.

The discussions will also touch upon regional and global developments of mutual concern.

The visit is expected to inject new momentum into the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), with both leaders aiming to review progress and chart new areas of cooperation, including India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

PM Modi is also likely to call on King Charles III during his stay.

Under negotiation for three years, the FTA is expected to eliminate tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports to the UK and reduce tariffs on 90 per cent of British goods.

It is projected to double bilateral trade by 2030 from the current $60 billion and boost British exports such as whisky and cars to India.

PM Modi is likely to raise concerns about Khalistani extremists in the UK.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "The issue of the presence of Khalistani extremists, bodies close to these people, is something that we have brought to the attention of our partners in the UK."

The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit builds on frequent high-level engagement between the two countries. PM Modi and his UK counterpart Starmer have already met twice -- in Brazil during the G20 Summit and again at the G7 in June 2025 -- and held multiple phone conversations.

