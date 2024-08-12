India-UK Relations
J·Aug 12, 2024, 07:20 am
Bharti makes a strategic investment in UK - BT Group plc
J·Jul 06, 2024, 12:24 pm
PM Modi speaks with newly-elected UK PM Starmer, two leaders agree to work for early conclusion of FTA
J·Jul 05, 2024, 11:38 am
PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer on winning UK elections; thanks Rishi Sunak for admirable leadership
J·Jun 14, 2024, 11:05 am
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G7
J·Oct 07, 2023, 10:08 am
"Foreign countries are manipulating Sikhs to turn against India...": It is foreign countries' conspiracy
J·Sep 30, 2023, 01:23 pm
"Anyone from any religion, community can visit gurdwara": BJP’s Manjinder Sirsa after India’s UK envoy stopped in Scotland
