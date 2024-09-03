PM Modi arrives in Brunei, warmly received by Crown Prince

Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brunei in the first leg of his two-nation visit and was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

As a special gesture, the PM Modi was received in Brunei Darussalam by the Crown Prince, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei.

"PM Narendra Modi alights in Brunei to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. This visit is special as it is the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM and is taking place as the two countries are celebrating 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said he looked forward to his meetings with ruler of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the Royal family to advance the historical bilateral relationship to new heights.

From Brunei, PM Modi will travel to Singapore on September 4.

PM Modi said in a post on X that during his visit to the two countries, his focus would be on deepening bilateral ties.

"Over the next two days, will be visiting Brunei Darussalam and Singapore. During the various engagements in these nations, the focus will be on further deepening India's ties with them. India-Brunei Darussalam diplomatic ties complete 40 glorious years. I look forward to meeting His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. In Singapore, I will hold talks with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. We are eager to further cement ties in key sectors," he said.

—ANI