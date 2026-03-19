PM Modi and Jordan's King Abdullah II express concern over West Asia situation, call for dialogue

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jordan's King Abdullah II held a telephonic conversation on Thursday, their second this month, expressing concern over the evolving situation in West Asia. The two leaders highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region.

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PM Modi conveyed advance Eid greetings to King Abdullah II and appreciated Jordan's efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indians stranded in the region.

"Conveyed advance Eid wishes to my brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan, over phone. We expressed concern at the evolving situation in West Asia and highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," PM Modi posted on X.

"Attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation. India and Jordan stand in support of unhindered transit of goods and energy. Deeply appreciated Jordan’s efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indians stranded in the region," he added.

The conversation between two leaders took place amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia that erupted after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Both leaders had already spoken on March 2.

Over the past few days, PM Modi has also spoken with the leaders of Malaysia, Oman, France, Kuwait, UAE, Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and ⁠Qatar as India remains in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners over the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf region.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation and return to dialogue and diplomacy.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond."

PM Modi also held a telephonic conversation with Oman Sultan Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and reiterated India’s condemnation of the recent violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The two leaders agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability.

"Had a productive conversation with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman. We agreed on the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability," PM Modi posted on X after the call.

"Reiterated India’s condemnation of the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated Oman’s efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals. India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

PM Modi also spoke to his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday and discussed the concerning situation in West Asia. The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Spoke with my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, and conveyed warm greetings to him and the people of Malaysia on the occasion of the upcoming festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy."

--IANS

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