PM Modi and Brazil President vow to boost trade and cultural linkages

Johannesburg, Nov 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with Brazil President Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg, highlighting the continuous momentum in India-Brazil ties.

"It is always a delight to meet President Lula. India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people," PM Modi posted on X along with photographs of him with the Brazilian President.

Prime Minister Modi and President Lula have repeatedly reaffirmed the momentum generated during PM Modi’s visit to Brazil earlier this year while underscoring the shared commitment to deepen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders last met in Brasília during PM Modi's State Visit to the country in July which took place following his participation in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil had also conferred its highest honour, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', on Prime Minister Modi during his State Visit to the country. The award was the 26th global honour for PM Modi.

During the landmark visit, India and Brazil had agreed on a comprehensive framework to expand cooperation across key sectors, including trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties.

As they work on taking bilateral partnership to new heights, both leaders have emphasised on having a "people-centric" approach to position India and Brazil as anchors of cooperation within the Global South.

India and Brazil play influential roles in multilateral platforms such as BRICS, G20, and the UN with the strategic alignment carrying implications beyond bilateral ties, touching on global governance, climate action, and equitable development.

President Lula, who has long championed South-South solidarity, has expressed interest in leveraging Brazil’s agricultural and technological strengths to support mutual growth. India, meanwhile, sees Brazil as a key partner in diversifying energy sources, enhancing defence collaboration, and promoting inclusive health initiatives.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met the visiting Special Advisor to President of Brazil, Celso Luis Nunes Amorim in New Delhi as they discussed opportunities to deepen strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "A pleasure meeting Amb. Celso Amorim, Special Advisor to President of Brazil, today in New Delhi. Had a useful exchange on the current global scenario and on opportunities for deepening our strategic cooperation."

--IANS

/as