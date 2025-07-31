Philippines President to visit India next week to strengthen defence and maritime ties 

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, will undertake a State Visit to India from August 4 to 8 with an aim to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence and maritime security. This will be his first visit to India since assuming office.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that President Marcos will be accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation comprising several Cabinet Ministers, senior officials, dignitaries, and business representatives. Apart from engagements in New Delhi, the President will also visit Bengaluru before concluding his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Marcos are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on August 5. The visiting leader will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to call on him as well.

According to the MEA, India and the Philippines established diplomatic relations in November 1949. Since then, the two countries have built a strong partnership in areas such as trade and investment, defence, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies. Both sides also collaborate closely at the regional level, particularly through India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

"India's relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of our 'Act East' Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and our vision of the Indo-Pacific. The forthcoming State Visit of President Marcos, coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations," the MEA said.

Indian Navy vessels have frequently visited the Philippines as a component of defence collaboration; India has provided its ports for the maintenance of ships.

On July 30, Indian naval ships, INS Mysore, INS Kiltan, and INS Shakti, received a warm welcome from the Philippine Navy during their port call to the Southeast Asian country.

In his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last year, President Marcos Jr. stated that the Philippines "will seek to enhance collaboration with allies like India".

Calling the visit a key moment, the MEA noted it provides an opportunity for both countries to chart the course for future cooperation and engage on regional and global issues of shared interest.

--IANS

sd/dpb