Philippines ends search, rescue, retrieval in quake-stricken areas

Manila, Oct 2 (IANS) The Philippine government announced on Thursday the official termination of search, rescue, and retrieval operations in the four municipalities hardest hit by a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Philippines' Office of Civil Defence announced that search, rescue, and retrieval operations in the municipalities of San Remigio, Daanbantayan, Medellin, and the City of Bogo, Province of Cebu, ended on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The decision (to terminate the operations) followed extensive ground validation and close coordination with local responders, confirming that all reported missing persons have been accounted for and that no further signs of trapped individuals were found," the OCD said in a statement.

With the life-saving phase of operations completed, it said efforts will now transition toward relief, early recovery, and rehabilitation activities.

"As emphasised, the period of saving lives has now shifted into the period of sustaining lives," the statement read.

The OCD assured the public that coordinated assistance will continue for families and communities affected by the earthquake, with inter-agency partners working together to ensure recovery, rehabilitation, and long-term support.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the 6.9-magnitude offshore earthquake that struck Cebu province has killed 72 people and injured nearly 300 people.

The quake, which hit the northern part of Cebu province at 9:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday, struck at a depth of 5 km, approximately 19 km northeast of Bogo City.

The Philippines sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' disaster management agency said on Thursday that the death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu province in the central Philippines rose to 72.

The NDRRMC reported that at least 294 people were injured in the quake that hit Cebu province at 9:59 pm local time on Tuesday.

The NDRRMC reported that 30 of the fatalities were recorded in Bogo City, the hardest-hit area, 22 in San Remigio town, 12 in Medellin town, five in Tabogon town, and one each in the municipalities of Sogod, Tabuelan, and Borbon.

The NDRRMC reported that 47,221 families, or 170,959 individuals, were affected, prompting the provincial government to declare the entire province a state of calamity.

It said 87 infrastructures were damaged, along with 597 houses.

--IANS

akl/as