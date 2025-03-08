Peace as soon as possible: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the country is "continuously" working with its partners, including the US and Saudi Arabia, to ensure peace and strengthen security.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that "a lot of work" will be done with its partners to "accelerate" peace with Russia.

"We continue working with partners who seek peace just as we do, focusing on the necessary steps. Next week, there will be a lot of work here in Europe, with the U.S., and in Saudi Arabia - we are preparing a meeting to accelerate peace and strengthen the foundations of security." Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"Today, intense work with President Trump's team has been ongoing at various levels - numerous calls. The topic is clear - peace as soon as possible, security as reliably as possible. Ukraine is fully committed to a constructive approach," he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he is "strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs" on Russia until a "ceasefire and a final peace settlement agreement" with Ukraine is reached.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote, "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely "pounding" Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED."

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," he added.

Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, Ukraine and the United States have indicated they will meet in Saudi Arabia next week to discuss a framework for ending Russia's war.

Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before bilateral talks with US officials.

US envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed he would meet Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, signalling that he would discuss an "initial ceasefire" and a "framework" for a longer agreement, as per Al Jazeera. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the talks would take place in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Notably, after a fiery exchange with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on March 1, Trump suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Trump used some strong words during his media interaction with Zelenskyy, telling the visiting leader that he "does not have the cards" and is not "acting thankful" for the support the United States has provided to Ukraine in its war with Russia, which began in February 2022. (ANI)