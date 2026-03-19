Pakistani grooming gangs target Sikh girls in UK, sparking concerns: Report

London, March 19 (IANS) A deeply concerning claim circulating on social media alleges that Pakistani “grooming gangs” operating in the United Kingdom are targetting Sikh girls, luring them into their networks and encouraging religion conversion through financial incentives or emotional coercion.

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According to a report in Khalsa Vox, if substantiated, these allegations would extend beyond a single community and raise serious concerns about broader public safety and the rule of law.

“The United Kingdom has previously witnessed such disturbing crimes. Cases that shook the country — such as the Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal and the Rochdale child sex abuse ring — revealed how vulnerable young girls were targetted and exploited by organised groups. These incidents demonstrated that when criminals are not stopped in time, they can form networks that prey upon the most vulnerable members of society — teenagers and young women,” the report detailed.

“The discussions and allegations emerging today appear to point toward similar dangers. It is being claimed that certain groups attempt to influence Sikh girls by offering friendship, romantic relationships, or financial support. If such activities are indeed taking place, they would not only be an attack on individual freedom but also a form of organised social crime,” it added.

According to the report, such situations are frequently overlooked in their early stages, with society and authorities reacting after the damage has already been done.

Highlighting the abuses by Pakistani grooming gangs in the towns across the UK, the Khalsa Vox report said, “The cases in Rotherham and Rochdale demonstrated that when authorities and communities fail to act in time, criminal networks can grow and exploit victims on a large scale. Therefore, if such concerns are being raised today—whether through social media or community discussions—they should not be dismissed outright. Instead, they deserve serious and transparent investigation.”

Asserting that the issue is not limited to any single community, it said if individuals are being “coerced, manipulated, or financially enticed” into religious conversion, it would constitute a “clear violation of the law and of fundamental human rights”.

“Therefore, it is the responsibility of the British government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that such allegations are investigated impartially and thoroughly. If wrongdoing is found, those responsible must be brought under the full force of the law. A clear message must be sent that exploitation, coercion, or manipulation will not be tolerated in any form,” it noted.

--IANS

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