Pakistani forces kill three more civilians in Balochistan as cycle of persecution continues

Quetta, March 6 (IANS) At least three civilians were allegedly extrajudicially killed by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan, according to leading human rights organisations, raising fresh concerns over the continuing cycle of violence and persecution in the restive province.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the mutilated body of Ganj Bakhsh was handed over to his family on Thursday, nearly three months after he had been forcibly disappeared. His death, it said, has confirmed fears that he was subjected to severe torture and extrajudicially killed while in the custody of the Pakistan Army.

Ganj, a resident of Zeek Geshkore region in Awaran District who worked as a driver, was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army on December 27, 2025, from the Gardai Kolowa military checkpoint in the province.

Meanwhile, the human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) brought to light the extrajudicial killing of another two civilians in Balochistan. According to the BYC, Dilawar Khan and his colleague Bilal Ahmed were attacked by a Pakistan -backed death squad in Kharan district on the morning of March 4.

Dilawar Khan was killed on the spot, while Bilal Ahmed was severely injured. “This incident highlights the continuing pattern of targeted killings in Balochistan, where civilians, including educators, are increasingly facing threats to their lives and security,” the BYC stated.

Condemning the act, the BYC called on the United Nations and international human rights organisations to take urgent notice, investigate the incident, and ensure accountability for those responsible under international human rights law.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians, the rights body revealed that Talib Nazeer, a Balochi-language singer from the Minaz area in Kech district, was fatally shot at his home on March 1, by Pakistan-backed death squads. “He was a civilian who used his voice to celebrate and preserve Balochi language, culture, and identity. State-backed death squads are empowered by the state to carry out the targeted attack,” the BYC stated.

The rights body warned that the killing of Talib Nazeer is another example of the widening pattern of targeted violence against civilians, artists, political workers, intellectuals, students, women, and children in Balochistan. It noted that Pakistani authorities are using proxy armed groups to silence the voices of peaceful expression, creating a “climate of terror” across the province.

“When artists are shot dead in their homes for singing in their mother tongue, it exposes the full depth of the repression being inflicted upon the Baloch people. The international community and human rights organisations can no longer remain silent while artists, civilians, and every person are systematically hunted down in Balochistan. Accountability is not a demand; it is an obligation,” the BYC stated.

“Without immediate intervention in Balochistan, the Pakistani state will continue to kill with complete freedom, and Balochistan will continue to bleed,” it added.

