Pakistani forces allegedly kill another student amid escalating violence in Balochistan

Quetta, Feb 16 (IANS) Another Baloch student was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Monday.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of a growing wave of targeted killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Condemning the extrajudicial killing of 22-year-old Junaid Ahmed, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Ahmed's body was found on the Eastern Bypass in provincial capital Quetta on Sunday, after being forcibly disappeared on January 23, from the Children’s Hospital in Quetta by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The rights body stated that his body was recovered with his hands and feet bound and bearing multiple bullet wounds, raising grave concerns of a custodial killing following his enforced disappearance.

Earlier on Sunday, human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) brought to light the extrajudicial killing of three Baloch students across the province.

According to the BYC, the mutilated body of Jangiyan Baloch was dumped in the Shapatan area of Panjgur district on Sunday, after he had been subjected to enforced disappearance for nearly nine months at the hands of the Pakistani Frontier Corps (FC).

“This tragic case reflects a deeply alarming pattern in Balochistan, where families continue to report enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the dumping of bodies. Reports indicate that more than 10 similar incidents have occurred in the region within the past week alone,” the BYC stated.

“The victim’s family had sought legal recourse by approaching the courts and relevant state institutions, hoping for the safe recovery of their loved one. Instead, they were confronted with his body, reportedly bearing signs of violence. Such incidents constitute serious human rights concerns and require urgent attention,” it added.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old student, Muhnas Baloch, was allegedly extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in the Tump region of Balochistan on February 14. Citing local sources, the BYC stated that Muhnas was shot dead by a Pakistan-backed death squad in what residents describe as a “targeted killing.”

The BYC revealed that on the same day, the tortured and bullet-riddled body of Nawab Abdullah was recovered from the Washbodh region in Panjgur district of Balochistan.

Nawab was forcibly taken from his home on May 29, 2025, in front of his mother and sisters, after being beaten, dragged, and forced into a vehicle by Pakistani armed personnel.

“This is not an isolated incident. It reflects the ongoing daily atrocities in Balochistan, where Baloch youth and even children are forcibly disappeared in front of their families, taken to unknown torture cells allegedly run by state agencies, subjected to severe torture, and later found dead, their bodies riddled with bullets and dumped in rivers, forests, or remote areas,” the BYC noted.

