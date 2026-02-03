Pakistani court again issues non-bailable warrants for Imran Khan's sister

Islamabad, Feb 3 (IANS) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi once again on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan and her two guarantors for the November 2024 protest, local media reported.

The court also issued a show-cause notice to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal for not executing the non-bailable arrest warrants against Aleema Khan. The court issued non-bailable warrants for two guarantors - Nadeem Bilal and Wahid Mehmood, ordering SP Rawal to arrest and present them before it, Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune reported.

The court ordered SP Rawal to be present on Wednesday and give an explanation for not arresting and presenting Aleema Khan despite the clear orders. In addition, the court directed arrest of Aleema Khan and presenting her before it on February 4 without fail, as her application requesting exemption from appearing in the court was rejected.

The case has been filed at Sadiqabad Police Station and is linked to a protest held at D-Chowk in Islamabad on November 24, 2024. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on November 13, 2024 issued a "final call" for protests on November 24, demanding the restoration of party's electoral mandate, the release of detained PTI members and the reversal of the 26th Amendment.

Following Imran Khan's call, PTI supporters from various districts held protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad. In response to the protests, the state launched an operation against the demonstrators, prompting the PTI leadership to flee the site and the protest ending on November 26.

Imran Khan, who has remained in prison since August 2023, faces multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism, since his ouster from power through a no-trust motion in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Monday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the alleged detention of more than 180 party workers during raids conducted in Karachi and other parts of Sindh under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, local media reported.

On Sunday, PTI accused the Sindh police of conducting pre-dawn raids at the houses of party workers and leaders, picking up around 180 of them. Sindh government has rejected the allegations made by PTI.

The petitioners - PTI Sindh General Secretary Mansoor Ali and Insaf Lawyers Forum President Faisal Mughal have requested that the order issued under the MPO, dated February 1, be declared impugned and demanded the immediate release of the party workers, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

In the petition, the party has mentioned 14 respondents, including the provincial Chief Secretary, the additional Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Police, Sindh, the Central police office, additional IGP Karachi police, the deputy IGs east, west, south zone, the SSPs Karachi east, west, south, central, Malir district, Korangi district, Keamari district.

