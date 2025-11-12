Pakistan uses disinformation strategy to manipulate domestic and global opinion: Report

Islamabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Pakistan’s persistent disinformation campaign exposes a broader pattern of manipulating information flows to serve its geopolitical objectives, a report said on Wednesday.

It added that these disinformation practices have far-reaching consequences, fueling regional instability by eroding trust among neighbouring countries and hindering diplomatic efforts towards peace and cooperation.

“Pakistan's recent deflection of criticism regarding certain media narratives, including the controversy surrounding The Frontier Post, fits within a longstanding pattern of strategic manipulation and disinformation employed by the Pakistani state. This state-sponsored disinformation apparatus is instrumental in influencing both domestic and international perceptions, often by exploiting global media spaces and social networks to project preferred narratives favourable to Pakistan's geopolitical interests,” a report in leading Sri Lankan newspaper ‘Daily Mirror’ detailed.

“The Pakistani state and its intelligence apparatus have repeatedly employed disinformation as a central tool to navigate its complex regional and international relations. This manipulation manifests prominently against neighbouring India, but also extends to a broader global context, including relations with countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States,” it added

According to the report, Pakistan’s information warfare strategy leverages state-controlled media, social media campaigns, and indirect use of proxy organisations to spread distorted or fabricated content aimed at misleading and polarising target audiences. Such tactics, it said, are designed to advance Pakistan’s diplomatic objectives, justify its policy decisions and deflect unfavourable international scrutiny.

“The Frontier Post incident, where Pakistan-based actors were traced to publishing and amplifying falsified content critical of Russia’s actions, seeking to cultivate diplomatic friction and deflect negative attention regarding Islamabad’s own geopolitical alignments. This episode revealed how nationalistic narratives were seeded via fringe news platforms and bot networks to exploit international tensions and discredit external powers for domestic political mileage,” the report noted

“The Makkah guard controversy in Saudi Arabia, where an alleged incident involving disrespect by guards to pilgrims within the Grand Mosque was aggressively circulated on Pakistani social media, demonstrated the scale of narrative exploitation. Despite official Saudi clarification, Pakistani online networks exaggerated the episode, fuelling outrage across Muslim audiences and attempting to redirect collective sentiment on sectarian lines. The incident is an example of how disinformation aligns with Pakistan’s habit of leveraging religious and emotional triggers to consolidate domestic opinion and gain digital traction abroad,” it stressed.

The report emphasised that Pakistan’s disinformation operations function on two critical fronts--domestically shaping public opinion, suppressing dissent, and managing political competition by controlling narratives through official and proxy channels. Internationally, it seeks to manipulate international perceptions, control diplomatic dialogue and counter criticism of its policies and actions, including allegations of cross-border terrorism and regional conflicts.

“This dual strategy highlights Pakistan’s reliance on narrative control as an indispensable element of its statecraft,” the report noted

