Pakistan: Two police personnel injured in separate attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Feb 8 (IANS) Two police personnel were injured in two separate attacks targeting the police in Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported on Sunday.

Armed assailants opened fire at the Khonia Khel police check post in Wazir sub-division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, Pakistani daily Dawn reported, citing sources. The sources further said that police personnel, Noor Muhammad, was injured in the exchange of fire with assailants. A search operation was launched in the area.

In another incident, a Mirakhel police team was targeted on Dera Ismail Road in Bannu when they were taking the body of a murdered person to the hospital, sources said. They further stated that one police personnel, identified as Azmat, was injured after armed assailants opened fire on police. According to the police's initial report, six assailants were involved in the attack. The assailants fled from the site following the attack.

On February 3, a police recruit constable was killed after unidentified assailants attacked him in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local police said. The police constable was killed in the Darga forest in Nasrkhel near the Sarai Naurang area of ​​Lakki Marwat.

District Police Spokesperson Qudratullah stated that the police constable was undergoing treatment at Hangu Training School, Dawn reported.

He stated that unidentified assailants kidnapped the constable from his home and took him to a forest called Darga on Tuesday night and killed him there.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the ceasefire deal between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) ended in 2022.

In January, a report said the security situation in Pakistan deteriorated sharply in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year of rising conflict and violence in the country.

A total of 699 attacks were recorded in Pakistan in 2025, a 34 per cent increase from 2024, according to the Pakistan Security Report 2025 by PIPS, local media reported.

As many as 1,034 people were killed and 1,366 others injured in these attacks, demonstrating a 21 per cent rise in fatalities.

The conflict-related violence, including attacks, counterterrorism operations, border clashes, and abductions, increased to 1,124 incidents -- a rise of 43 per cent from 2024. These incidents can no longer be seen as setbacks but highlight a crisis that is intensifying and becoming harder to control, Dawn reported.

Security personnel make up a large share of those killed in the attacks, with police stations, patrols and checkpoints being regularly targeted, the report highlighted. Attacks mostly occurred in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Attacks on law enforcement personnel have become common in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Insurgents have increased their strategies in Balochistan beyond hit-and-run attacks to include highway blockades, abductions, and infrastructure damage. Much of the violence is driven by religiously motivated groups, especially the TTP, the security report detailed.

