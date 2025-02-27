Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plans to release white paper on Punjab provincial govt's first year

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to release a white paper analysing the performance of the Punjab government under Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during its first year in office, The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar accused the provincial government of misusing public funds for self-promotion.

Without directly mentioning the name of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Bhachar accused the administration of diverting resources of the state towards promoting her and Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, according to The Express Tribune report.

He spoke about PTI's intent to challenge the Punjab government in court for over spending on peronal publicity, insisting that such expenditures were in contempt of a Supreme Court ruling. He accused the PML-N of prioritising political victimization over governance and said that party workers and leaders were being targeted through unlawful raids and suppression tactics.

"The government has resorted to authoritarian measures, harassing our members instead of addressing public concerns," Bhachar said and mentioned about an incident where law enforcement allegedly raided the PTI leader's property in Mandi Bahauddin after an attempt to establish a party office.

Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar claimed that PTI's nominee for chief minister, Mian Aslam Iqbal, had been repeatedly denied the opportunity to take his oath in the Punjab Assembly despite securing bail twice, according to The Express Tribune report.

He urged Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan to do arrangements for Iqbal's oath-taking remotely and ensure the safety of all assembly members. Highlighting the economic challenges faced under PML-N government, Bhachar said that textile sector of Faisalabad had been thriving, with a demand for 150,000 workers, under the PTI government.

Earlier this month, PTI has turned down an invitation of dialogue from the Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, ARY News reported. Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said that political talks could not happen only with intentions but solid commitment, as per ARY News report.

"The chapter of negotiations has now closed. The government neither had determination nor good intentions thus the dialogue failed," Omar Ayub said in his reply to Sadiq's invitation.

"We had initiated talks with seriousness, but the government failed to accept our demands," Omar Ayub said. "Now, we won't hold dialogue," ARY News quoted him as saying.

PTI decided against attending the fourth round of talks with government, summoned by National Assembly speaker on January 28. Talks between the government and the opposition began in December to address political tensions. Since then, the two sides have met thrice. (ANI)