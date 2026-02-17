Pakistan steps up forced deportation of Afghan migrants before Ramzan

Kabul, Feb 17 (IANS) The forced deportation of Afghan migrants from Pakistan through the Torkham crossing has increased before Ramzan, local media reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan police's raids on homes, mistreatment and harsh conditions are among the factors that Afghan migrants said have made life difficult for them there, Afghanistan-based media outlet Tolo News reported.

Hamesh Gul, who was recently deported to Afghanistan along with his wife and children after nearly five decades, said that all the wealth and hard-earned assets of his lifetime were left behind in Pakistan.

He said, "They even cut off electricity to our area, closed schools for our children, and eventually blocked our SIM cards. They demolished our shops with loaders, treated us very badly, and we were forced to leave behind all our property, livelihoods, and everything we had."

Afghan migrants stated that Ramzan was also not taken into consideration by Pakistan and stated that they were forcibly deported.

Sediqullah, a recently deported Afghan migrant, said, "Pakistani police treat Afghan migrants very harshly. They did not even consider the holy month of Ramadan and failed to observe international refugee principles, acting against all international laws."

Nisar Ahmad, who was recently deported from Pakistan, said, "I was born in Pakistan and was pursuing my education, which has now remained unfinished. We used to work in the market, but they would not allow us to continue working. They made life extremely difficult for us."

Local officials in Nangarhar said that around 800 migrant families are returning each day. They stated that assistance is being provided to Afghan returnees, and the process of providing support and aid is being provided.

Earlier in January, several Afghan refugees living in Pakistan urged the Pakistani government and Afghan authorities to resolve existing challenges through talks and provide them adequate time to return to Afghanistan gradually with dignity.

These refugees stated that rapid deportations and increasing pressure have caused serious challenges for Afghan residents. Haji Nazar, one of the Afghan refugees, requested the Pakistani government to give them three months' time so that refugees can return to Afghanistan in an orderly manner, Tolo News reported.

"The Pakistani government should give us a three-month deadline so that refugees can return to their country in an orderly and phased manner. Right now, Afghans are facing many difficulties," Tolo News quoted Haji Nazar as saying.

Refugee rights activists emphasised that the return process must be voluntary, gradual and receive support from international organisations to stop a new humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Another activist, Ali Reza Karimi, stated that many of the Afghan refugees have been deprived of basic human rights and are living in a state of uncertainty due to a lack of legal and valid identity documents.

