Pakistan: Rights body warns of disturbing pattern of child sexual abuse

Islamabad, Feb 17 (IANS) A leading minority rights group on Tuesday highlighted a deeply disturbing reality in Pakistan's Punjab province, where hundreds of children have been sexually abused, noting that justice remains elusive despite registered cases and identified suspects.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), official statistics from 2025 reveal a shocking picture with 663 cases of sexual abuse registered across 45 police stations in the Faisalabad district of Punjab, involving nearly 989 suspects.

“But despite the scale of the crisis, one fact stands out: not a single accused in the cases registered during 2025 has been convicted so far. This is not just a legal failure. It is a moral and social tragedy,” the rights body stated.

The VOPM further noted that the disturbing trend persisted in January, with 57 cases of child sexual abuse reported and 76 suspects implicated, while 23 cases are still under investigation.

Asserting that Pakistani authorities are struggling to respond effectively, the rights body stated that the absence of convictions highlights serious structural flaws within Pakistan's justice system.

“Weak investigations, poor evidence collection, delayed or incomplete challans, and court backlogs continue to undermine prosecution efforts. At the same time, survivors often receive little protection or psychological support, while accountability for negligence remains limited,” the VOPM mentioned.

“When cases are mishandled, offenders stay free, and victims lose hope. Behind the figure of “663 cases” are real children, terrified families, and survivors waiting endlessly for justice. Delayed justice becomes another form of cruelty,” it emphasised.

The VOPM stressed that Faisalabad need immediate reforms to protect children and ensure justice, including the establishment of fast-track courts for child abuse cases.

“Police training and investigation standards must improve, and challans must be completed on time. Survivors require strong protection, counselling, and support throughout the legal process, along with strict accountability for those who fail in their duties. These crimes destroy childhood, and silence can no longer be an option. Every child deserves safety, and every survivor deserves justice,” the rights body stated.

