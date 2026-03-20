Pakistan: Rights body highlights systemic repression, unjust detention of Balochistan leaders

Quetta, March 20 (IANS) Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) held a seminar in Balochistan’s Surab district, highlighting systemic challenges and repression faced by communities across the province, accusing Pakistani authorities of using legal mechanisms to silence dissent.

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Held as part of the BYC’s ongoing month-long awareness campaign, the event drew attention to the human rights abuses by the Pakistani authorities and the “unjust detention” of its chief organiser, Mahrang Baloch, and other leaders.

“Speakers emphasised how legal mechanisms are being used to marginalise dissenting voices, while communities across Balochistan continue to face systemic challenges and repression,” the BYC noted.

The participants also raised concerns over the uncertainty faced by Baloch families still awaiting the return of their loved ones.

“The continued detention of BYC leaders, including Mahrang, was discussed as a pressing concern. Their situation represents the broader challenges encountered by those advocating peacefully for rights, dignity, and justice. Despite ongoing challenges, restrictions, and misinformation, the successful organisation of this seminar reflects the resilience, unity, and unwavering determination of the movement,” the BYC stated.

Meanwhile, the BYC organised a public awareness campaign in Killi Qambrani and Saryab in provincial Quetta, distributing pamphlets to inform the public about the completion of one year of the detention of its leaders. The campaign also exposed the biased conduct of the Pakistani courts, the oppressive crackdown, and the ongoing atrocities and oppression inflicted upon the Baloch people.

“It should be noted that a complete ban on genuine public politics prevails in Balochistan. For the crime of becoming the voice of the people, BYC leaders have been held in state custody for one year and are being denied their constitutional right to a fair trial through various pretexts and excuses,” the BYC stated.

Extending support to the people of Balochistan during the time of crisis, the rights body urged them to remain organised, steadfast, and courageous and to stay engaged with this resistance movement against the “genocide and oppression” of the Baloch people, despite the hardships they continue to face.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

--IANS

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