Pakistan: Rights body expresses concern over continued detention of Baloch leaders

Quetta, March 17 (IANS) A leading Pakistani human rights organisation on Tuesday voiced serious concern over the continued detention and ongoing trials of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, who have been kept in custody for nearly a year while facing "multiple fabricated cases" before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Quetta.

Read More

The BYC mentioned that detainees have voiced their concerns on record before the court on February 7 and expressed lack of confidence in the presiding judge. It reiterated that access to a fair, transparent and impartial judicial process is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution.

"The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) expresses serious concern over the continued detention and ongoing trials of BYC leaders, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch, who have been held in custody for nearly a year while facing multiple fabricated cases before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Quetta. On 7 February 2026, the detainees formally placed their concerns on record before the court and expressed a lack of confidence in the presiding judge," read a statement issued by the BYC.

"Stated that certain remarks and procedural decisions have eroded their trust to the extent that they fear a fair trial may not be possible under the current circumstances. When the detainees raised objections regarding the perceived bias and requested appropriate legal consideration of their concerns, the matter was not processed in accordance with established legal procedures, particularly the requirement that such objections be referred to a higher judicial forum for determination," it added.

The BYC urged the judicial authorities, the legal community, and the Balochistan Bar Council to take this matter seriously and ensure that the concerns raised by the detainees are addressed as per the law.

"In light of these developments, the detained leaders have submitted an application to the Registrar of the Balochistan High Court and the Balochistan Bar Council, requesting intervention to safeguard their constitutional and legal rights. The application calls for the matter to be reviewed and for the cases to be transferred to a neutral and impartial court so that the fundamental principles of justice and fair trial can be upheld. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee reiterates that access to a fair, transparent, and impartial judicial process is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution and recognized under international human rights standards.

"Any perception of bias within judicial proceedings not only affects the accused but also undermines public confidence in the justice system. Therefore urge the relevant judicial authorities, the legal community, and the Balochistan Bar Council to take this matter seriously and ensure that the concerns raised by the detainees are addressed in accordance with the law. The transfer of the cases to a neutral forum would be a necessary step to ensure that justice is not only done but is also seen to be done," it added.

On March 1, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan expressed concern over the worsening health of Mahrang Baloch and stated that she was denied adequate and timely medical care despite her critical condition. It urged the authorities to provide proper medical care to Mahrang Baloch.

"We are gravely concerned over the rapidly worsening health of the prominent human rights defender Dr. Mahrang Baloch, who has now been unjustly detained for nearly a year on politically motivated and fabricated charges. Despite her critical condition being confirmed during a recent hospital evaluation at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, adequate and timely medical care continues to be denied," the Human Rights Council of Balochistan said.

"This constitutes a serious violation of her fundamental human rights and Pakistan's international obligations regarding the humane treatment of detainees. We demand urgent provision of comprehensive medical treatment without any further delay and the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. Mahrang Baloch along with other detained BYC leaders. The world is watching, end this injustice now," it added.

--IANS

akl/as