Pakistan: Protests held in Karachi over killing of three transgender persons

Karachi, Sep 25 (IANS) Members of the transgender community and civil society are holding protest rallies in Pakistan's Karachi against the brutal murders of three transgender persons. Demanding justice, they have made it clear that the protests will continue until the killers are arrested, local media reported on Thursday.

One such protest was held outside the Karachi Press Club and was organised under the banner of 'Justice for the Khwaja Sira Community'. Transgender leaders, including Chandni Shah, Sarah Gul, Advocate Nisha Rao, Kami Choudhry and Bandia Rana and supporters from the Awami Workers Party participated in the protest. Protesters requested the federal and provincial governments to ensure the safety of the people and hold the perpetrators behind the murder to account, Pakistan's The Express Tribune reported.

GIA chairperson Bandia Rana said that the transgender community is holding protest to highlight their grievances. She stated that targetted murders of trans people are continuing and mentioned that similar protests were being held in Hyderabad and Sukkur over the recent killings. Rana said many transgender persons have been facing unemployment and exclusion from government jobs, compelling some into begging for survival. She said that transgender community does not have basic services and they face further harm due to false propaganda circulated by certain elements.

Last month, Pakistan's transgender community held a major protest against the rising number of violent attacks in the country, especially in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Trans Action Alliance President Farzana Riaz and Manzil Foundation Executive Director Madam Arzoo Khan led the protest demonstration outside the Mardan Press Club and mentioned that the police has not been able to protect the community.

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Farzana said that 158 transgender people have been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2015 and added that not a single case has been awarded justice so far. Firing on transgender community, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn quoted Farzana as saying, was becoming a daily occurrence as the government has failed to provide protection to them.

The community leaders accused the police of considering interaction with transgender people as beneath their dignity. They urged human rights groups to become their voice so that their voice against injustice could become stronger.

