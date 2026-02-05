Pakistan prepares ‘kill and dump’ on unprecedented scale to break support for BLA

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Horror stories have been emerging from Balochistan, where severe violence has broken out over the past couple of days. With the Pakistan establishment facing severe losses at the hands of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), fears of the ‘kill and dump’ policy have surfaced yet again.

The ‘kill and dump’ policy has been used by the Pakistan Army and ISI several times in the past. This operation has been carried out to silence voices who have spoken out against the establishment and in favour of Balochistan. An Intelligence Bureau official stated that, after suffering severe losses at the hands of the BLA, the security forces are likely to make a slight retreat. The Pakistani security forces are looking for a breather as they have found it hard to battle against the BLA.

The official added that while the retreat takes place, the establishment would boost its ‘kill and dump’ operations. This is something that the Baloch people fear, and this time, even ordinary people would be targeted. Pakistan is facing immense pressure from both China and the United States. The US has signed a minerals deal with Pakistan, and a major part of this would involve Balochistan. Beijing, too, is exerting pressure on Pakistan as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, worth $46 billion, faces constant risks from the BLA.

The people of Balochistan say that their mineral-rich region is benefiting only the high and mighty in Pakistan and the foreigners. It is a well-known fact that Pakistan is cash-strapped, and hence dealings with China and the US become extremely crucial for its economy.

An official explained that while Pakistan does want to do business with these nations, the problem is that it does not want to hear the voices of the Baloch people. Cases related to extra-judicial killings by the Frontier Corps are nothing new. The unit that operates with total impunity has been told to step up extrajudicial killings. Under the garb of killing of BLA cadres, whom Pakistan brands as terrorists, even the common people are getting killed.

Unable to counter the on-ground offensive, the Frontier Corps would now go on a rampage and target innocent people, including women and children, the Intelligence agencies say. The Baloch people once termed such killings as slow-motion genocide, but today the fear is that the security forces will go on a rampage.

Another official explained that the people of Balochistan back the BLA blindly as they feel that their cause is what is being fought for. This support by the people is what is making operations hard for the security forces. The people act as a barrier between the BLA and the security forces.

Owing to this, no Intelligence comes out, and recent operations where the security forces have failed miserably are a clear indicator of that. Indian Intelligence agencies have learnt that the genocide that is being planned is on levels that Balochistan has never seen before. The instruction to the Frontier Corps is to target as many people as possible. They have also been told not to hold back against when and children irrespective of their age.

Human rights organizations say that such operations are carried out by the Frontier Corps along with the army and ISI. Currently, a lot of information coming out of Balochistan has been blocked. Journalists are not allowed, and the rights organizations are completely barred from entering the region. These are clear signals of what is about to come, and the consequences for the people could well become catastrophic in nature, an official explained.

Data would show that between 2003 and 2012, there were 8,000 enforced disappearances. The manner in which these are carried out is brutal in nature. People are randomly picked up, taken to jail, tortured, and then their bullet-ridden bodies are thrown on the road. This is meant to create fear and panic in the minds of the people, so that they fall in line and stop backing forces such as the BLA. For the establishment to ensure absolute control in Balochistan, it either has to have constructive talks or control the people.

Another official said that talks are something that Pakistan would never opt for. Currently, it wants to control the region, and to do so, it would indulge in genocide and try to create fear. It wants the people on its side so that groups such as the BLA are subdued. Moreover, Intelligence gathering has become almost nil in the region, and the establishment seeks to improve that by enforcing the ‘kill and dump’ policy in a manner that Balochistan has never seen in the past, officials say.

