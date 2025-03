Quetta, Pakistan: Armed men have taken 35 passengers hostage in an attack on a train in southwest Pakistan, and nearly 350 passengers are believed to be safe, local police said on Tuesday.

Separatist militants from Baloch Liberation Army claimed to have taken 182 passengers hostage, including military personnel, threatening to kill them if security forces did not leave the area.

—Reuters