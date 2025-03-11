World

Baloch Liberation Army hijacks train in Pakistan; hostages include military personnel

Mar 11, 2025, 11:08 AM
Quetta: Separatist militants fired at a passenger train in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, injuring a train driver, police and railway officials said.
The train was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it was fired on, railway officials said.

In a statement, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack and said they had taken hostages from the train, including security forces.

—Reuters

