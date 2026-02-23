Pakistan: Opposition holds protest outside SC, demands immediate hearings of cases against Imran Khan

Islamabad, Feb 23 (IANS) Members of the opposition held protest outside Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday, demanding that all cases against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should immediately be scheduled for hearing and that his family should be allowed to meet him in prison, local media reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been kept in prison since August 2023. He is serving a 14-year sentence at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi in a £190 million corruption case and was convicted in another case about state gifts recently. In recent days, Imran Khan's family and party has raised concerns about his health since his eye ailment - right Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) — came to light in January, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja were part of the protest. Chief whip Amir Dogar, Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Ali Muhammad Khan and Shahid Khattak, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Shafiullah Jan, and Muhammad Hussain and other leaders also participated in the protest.

The protesters demanded a complete medical examination of Imran Khan through his personal doctors, according to the post shared by the opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on X. Abbas urged the government to take measures, which include allowing Imran Khan's family and doctors to meet him.

While sharing the video of the protest on X, TTAP stated, "Outside the Supreme Court, the protest sit-in by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continued, in which the demonstrators strongly demanded that all cases against Imran Khan be immediately scheduled for hearing, permission be granted to meet with family members, and a complete medical examination be conducted through his personal doctors. In this protest, the opposition leader in the Senate Allama Nasir Abbas, Salman Akram Raja, Amir Dogar, and other elected representatives also participated."

Speaking to reporters, Salman Akram Raja said PTI does not believe “any government report”, apparently referring to one submitted by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at the Supreme Court. He said, "Not just the PTI founder’s eye but his body needs a checkup."

Ali Muhammad Khan demanded that PTI founder be taken to a hospital. He said, "It is through the leader’s eye that the nation sees its future,” demanding Imran Khan be taken to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad as demanded by his personal doctors and family, Dawn reported.

Shahid Khattak said that Imran Khan's treatment has been made into an issue of ego. He stated that Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, has also been kept in prison in political cases. He contended that he and other PTI leaders would again visit Supreme Court and remind them about the matter.

In a medical report submitted to the Supreme Court, Imran Khan has claimed that he has only 15 per cent vision left in his right eye.

A seven-page report submitted by PTI lawyer Salman Safdar to the Supreme Court regarding his visit to Adiala Jail stated, "According to the Petitioner (Imran), he was diagnosed with a blood clot that caused severe damage, and despite the treatment administered [including an injection], he has been left with only 15 per cent vision in his right eye."

The court had appointed Safdar as amicus curiae (friend of the court), ordering him to meet Imran Khan and submit a report on February 11, Pakistan's leading Geo News network reported.

Imran Khan was recently taken to PIMS for an eye procedure, with PTI saying that neither the party founder's family nor party leadership was informed regarding his treatment.

--IANS

akl/as