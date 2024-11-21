Pakistan: Mobile, internet services likely to remain suspended ahead of PTI protest

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Mobile and internet services are expected to remain suspended in several areas of Pakistan, especially in Islamabad and Pakistan's Punjab province, due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled to happen on November 24, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the internet shutdown might affect some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad.

Sources within the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have reported that mobile internet services will be halted starting November 22, with firewalls being implemented to reduce internet speeds and disrupt access to social media apps, the ARY News reported.

The sources also indicated that authorities could shut down internet and mobile services in certain areas based on the evolving situation.

Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in Rawalpindi due to reports of potential unrest ahead of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest. This decision was made during a district intelligence committee meeting chaired by Rawalpindi DC Hassan Waqar Cheem.

The notification stated that public gatherings, rallies, and assemblies of more than four people have been prohibited in Rawalpindi due to reports of potential 'unrest,' 'extremism,' and 'terrorism.' It is important to note that imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan has called for nationwide protests on November 24.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outlined conditions for holding talks to withdraw its call for the November 24 protest. According to sources, the PTI demanded immediate relief for party founder Imran Khan.

"In return for this relief, the PTI is willing to cancel the protest," they added. The party requested the government to dismiss all 'fabricated' charges against Imran Khan and ensure his immediate release. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur recently emphasized that negotiations regarding the upcoming protest scheduled for November 24 will only commence after the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan's call for a final protest is seen as a direct challenge to the current government and the political establishment, signalling a new phase in the PTI's ongoing struggle for what they term a "true democracy" in the country. (ANI)