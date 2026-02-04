Pakistan: Mobile internet remains suspended in Balochistan for fifth consecutive day

Quetta, Feb 4 (IANS) Mobile internet remained suspended in Pakistan's Balochistan for the fifth consecutive day with the authorities also stopping train services in the province after last week's coordinated attacks, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to Pakistan's leading daily Dawn, Additional Chief Secretary Hamza Shafqaat said, "Keeping in mind the worsening law and order situation in the province, mobile internet has been shut down." He further mentioned that mobile internet services will be restored from Thursday as the situation in the region returns to normal.

Reportedly, mobile data services remained suspended in Nushki and Mastung after being resumed for a short time. Mobile data services remained disrupted in Khuzdar, Awaran, Kalat, Panjgur, Sibi and Turbat for varying periods due to prior security concerns.

Speaking to Dawn, Pakistan Railways’ Quetta division spokesperson, Muhammad Kashif, said that train services between Quetta and other parts of Pakistan also remain suspended. He mentioned that services of Jaffar Express and the Bolan Mail will resume after the security situation improves and they receive clearance to resume train operations.

On Tuesday, security forces continued to carry out 'mop-up actions' in Nushki and other parts of Balochistan after the coordinated attacks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that the country’s security forces were 'handicapped' against Baloch rebels amid the fresh surge in militant violence in Balochistan, a province which has been fighting for independence from Islamabad.

His remarks came as a total of 197 Baloch people, including militants from 'Fitna al-Hindustan' and other armed groups, were killed in continuing counter-terrorism operations in Balochistan over the past three days. Additionally, 22 security personnel have been killed, state media reported on Tuesday.

Speaking in the National Assembly (NA) on the matter, Asif said: "Balochistan constitutes over 40 per cent of Pakistan geographically ... to control it is much difficult than a populated city or area and it needs deployment of massive forces. Our troops are deployed there and are in action against them (terrorists), but they are physically handicapped by guarding and patrolling such a big area."

Addressing Pakistan's National Assembly, Asif described the geographical challenges faced by troops in the country's largest yet least populated province amid the serious security situation after separatist forces launched coordinated attacks across at least 12 locations, triggering one of the deadliest security crises in recent years. Authorities have said that at least 177 insurgents were killed in sweeping counterterror operations across the province, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Khawaja Asif has ruled out talks with the rebel group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) -- that took the responsibility for the attacks -- saying no negotiations would be held with "terrorists" responsible for killing civilians, including women and children.

--IANS

akl/as