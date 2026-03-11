Pakistan: Imran Khan's sisters hold sit-in after being stopped outside Adiala jail

Islamabad, March 11 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sisters held a sit-in after they were again stopped at a check post outside Adiala jail. Police also pushed back Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who tried to move towards the prison, local media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

While speaking to reporters outside the prison on Tuesday, Imran Khan's Aleema Khan termed it unfortunate that family members were not allowed to meet the PTI founder despite court orders. In response to a question, Aleema Khan rejected reports suggesting that her brother will be released before Eid, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

She said, "They don’t want to release him. Just look at the developments at the international level, and you will realise why Imran Khan is in jail."

Earlier in February, incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, expressing serious concerns about alleged hindrances in providing legal and medical access to Imran Khan.

The leaders, in their letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, urged him to intervene in the matter to ensure justice in this issue. They also requested Afridi to take notice of the matter and ensure Imran Khan is allowed to meet personal doctor, legal counsel and family members as per the law, local media reported.

In a letter issued through their lawyers, PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Mahmood-ur-Rashid, stated that Imran Khan was not being allowed to meet personal doctor, family members and legal counsel during treatment, Pakistan's leading media outlet Geo News reported. The PTI leaders wrote a letter to the Chief Justice after Imran Khan was given a second dose of the injection at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

In the letter, the PTI leaders drew a comparison of Imran Khan's medical treatment with Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment in 2019. They stated that the government ensured Nawaz Sharif was taken to Services Hospital in Lahore and was given proper medical care when he had low platelet counts. They further said that Nawaz Sharif's personal physician attended all meetings of the medical board, and his family and lawyer could meet him.

The PTI leaders stated that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel to England for treatment of his heart ailment, where he had received medical care previously. The PTI leaders claimed that the sitting government was engaged in "cloak-and-dagger" conduct and did not initially allow Imran Khan to access the medical area when he was unwell and later issued statements when reports surfaced about his CRVO diagnosis.

In the letter, the PTI leaders stated that the treatment rights of Imran Khan were ignored and his family, personal lawyer and consultants were not allowed to meet him. It further said that Imran Khan's family was informed about his second injection after the procedure was conducted on Tuesday at around 2 am. They alleged that the government was intentionally creating hindrances to maintain political control and urged Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to ensure that Imran Khan is allowed to meet his personal doctor, legal counsel and family members, as per the law, Geo News reported.

--IANS

akl/sd