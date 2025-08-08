Pakistan: Human rights body voices concern over growing crisis in Balochistan

Islamabad, Aug 8 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday expressed grave concern over the escalating human rights crisis and deteriorating state of fundamental rights and civic freedoms in the province of Balochistan.

A report of the fact-finding mission of HRCP titled 'Balochistan's Crisis of Trust' revealed a disturbing pattern of continued enforced disappearances, shrinking civic space, erosion of provincial autonomy, and unchecked impunity—conditions that continue to fuel public alienation and political instability in the province.

"Enforced disappearances emerged as the most urgent and widespread human rights concern during the mission. Testimonies from political leaders, civil society actors, and law enforcement officials collectively point to the scale, impunity, and evolving character of this practice. Accounts suggest that the phenomenon, far from being isolated or exceptional, has become systematic, thereby undermining the rule of law and severely eroding public trust in state institutions," read the HRCP report.

The rights body also called for independent investigations into alleged reprisals against those who speak up against enforced disappearances.

The mission noted that "while militant attacks targetting ordinary citizens, including non-Baloch settlers, are indefensible and must be prosecuted, the passage of the Anti-Terrorism (Balochistan Amendment) Act 2025 is deeply problematic". It mentioned that "the law permits 90-day detentions without meaningful judicial oversight, raising concerns about the potential for torture and abuse".

The mission urged the Pakistani government to withdraw the Act and instead ensure that all counterterrorism efforts comply with the country’s human rights obligations.

According to the report, electoral manipulation and the political sidelining of nationalist parties have severely undermined public trust in democratic processes in Balochistan.

"The mission recommended that the state ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in all electoral processes by investigating credible allegations of rigging and depoliticizing administrative structures to avoid further political disaffection," the report detailed

The HRCP called for the demilitarisation of civilian law enforcement and for a unified civilian police force with adequate resources and training in community-based, rights-compliant policing to replace the current overreliance on paramilitary and military forces in Balochistan.

The report underscored the de-legitimization of civil society movements such as the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), observing that equating human rights advocacy with militancy only deepens alienation, especially among the youth.

The rights body urged the Pakistani authorities to publicly affirm the role of human rights defenders and guarantee their protection.

"The mission urges the government to reinstate constitutional protections under the 18th Amendment and respect provincial autonomy in natural resource management. Controversial projects such as Saindak and recent amendments to the Balochistan Mines and Mineral Act must be revisited to ensure local consultation and equitable benefit-sharing," the report emphasised.

Unless Pakistan urgently initiates a transparent, inclusive, and rights-based political solution, the HRCP stated, the political and security condition in Balochistan will continue to deteriorate.

Calling for "principled leadership rather than further securitisation", it also noted that the risk of ethnic reprisals beyond the province is real and growing, threatening the national cohesion.

