Pakistan: HRFP calls for gender justice and equality on International Women's Day

Faisalabad: Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), in collaboration with the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD), marked International Women's Day 2025 by addressing the persistent gender inequalities and the plight of marginalized women in Pakistan.

Under the UN theme, "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment," the event brought together voices from various sectors to call for systemic change and gender justice.

The gathering, held at Vision Hall in Faisalabad, highlighted the urgent need to integrate gender equality into all aspects of society, aligning with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Through their project, "Human Rights Documentation, Fact Findings & Advocacy for the Marginalized," HRFP and TFD focused on the crucial role gender equality plays in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

HRFP President Naveed Walter emphasised that gender equality is a fundamental human right and a key factor in economic and social growth. However, he acknowledged the persistent barriers Pakistani women face, including occupational segregation, gender wage gaps, and limited access to essential services like education and healthcare.

Furthermore, deeply ingrained societal norms and systemic discrimination continue to obstruct women's participation in critical decision-making processes.

Walter also shed light on the specific challenges faced by women from minority communities, particularly Christian and Hindu women.

He highlighted the alarming rates of abductions, forced conversions, and forced marriages of girls from vulnerable backgrounds, stating that inadequate policy measures have failed to protect these marginalized groups.

"Women in Pakistan, especially those from religious minorities, are subjected to physical, psychological, and verbal abuse," Walter remarked. "The justice system's inefficiencies, unsafe workplaces, and religious influences in governance further exacerbate their struggles," he said.

Several female speakers, including Nusrat Samuel, Naseem Haroon, Rehana Farooq, Sadaf Shadman, Mehak Saleem, Nida Naeem, and Minahil Dawood, shared their perspectives on gender-based violence and workplace insecurity.

They stressed that incidents of violence against women often go unreported due to cultural stigmas, ineffective governance, and fear of retaliation.

Moreover, male allies like Raja Thomas, Ejaz Ghauri, John Victor, James Lal, Manzoor Anthony, Sohail Daniel, and program coordinators from HRFP, including Shadman John and Hamdosh Samuel, called for economic empowerment of women. They urged for increased representation of women in leadership roles, business, STEM fields, and sustainable agriculture. They also highlighted the importance of fostering women's creativity in arts and sports to further gender inclusivity.

During the event, HRFP reinforced its commitment to assisting victims of human rights violations through the REAT Helpline, a toll-free service (0800-09494) dedicated to providing immediate support.

Since 2013, HRFP has been running this helpline to aid victims, particularly those facing religious and gender-based discrimination. In 2024 alone, the helpline received 1,198 calls, with a majority related to violence against women and religious minorities.

The event concluded with a strong call to action for policymakers, civil society organizations, and the international community to step up efforts in protecting women's rights in Pakistan. HRFP and TFD reiterated that achieving gender equality requires structural reforms, stringent legal protections, and a shift in societal attitudes to empower women and girls across all sectors.

As Pakistan continues to grapple with gender disparities, events like these serve as a crucial reminder that the fight for women's rights is far from over. Comprehensive legal reforms, community support systems, and sustained advocacy remain the pillars for a more just and inclusive society. (ANI)