Pakistan govt condemns fast-food outlet attacks, warns of strict action

Islamabad: Pakistan's Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry on Saturday condemned the recent attacks on international fast-food outlets across Pakistan, declaring that the government would deal strictly with those involved, Dawn reported.

The incidents, linked to protests against Israeli actions in Gaza, included multiple attacks in Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad and resulted in the death of a restaurant employee in Sheikhupura.

Chaudhry said the state had a duty to protect lives and property, whether belonging to Pakistanis or foreign investors operating in the country. "The state has a responsibility to protect the lives and properties, whether they are of Pakistani businesses or foreigners investing here," he said during a press conference in Faisalabad.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had given "clear instructions" to provincial governments to ensure the safety of citizens. "And any such individual who would attack [such outlets] would be dealt with strictly," he said.

According to Chaudhry, around 20 attacks took place on outlets of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and other food chains in different areas. He said that 145 people had been arrested and 12 first information reports (FIRs) registered in Punjab alone. In Islamabad, two incidents led to the detention of 15 individuals.

The minister welcomed the fact that no political or religious party had endorsed the attacks. "All political parties, especially religio-political parties, distanced themselves from this incident," he said. "Some party's worker might have been present in his personal capacity, but no political party connected itself to this."

He added that the arrested individuals had expressed remorse for their actions. "After they had been arrested [...] they were only seeking forgiveness and were ashamed of their act," he said as per reports by Dawn.

In response to a question, Chaudhry stated, "These [attackers] were interrogated after arrests, and I am saying this with full responsibility that no political or religious party of Pakistan was behind this in a coordinated manner."

At least 21 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were arrested for alleged involvement in incidents in Karachi and Lahore. Chaudhry clarified that the targeted food outlets were owned and operated by Pakistani citizens. "The franchise owner is a Pakistani and a Muslim. The entire management of this [food chain] is from Pakistan," he said. "Its entire profit also remains within Pakistan."

He questioned the justification behind the attacks. "What excuse is left then that you carry out attacks?" he asked.

Calling investors the "crown" of Pakistan, Chaudhry reiterated that their protection was the government's obligation. "Implementation of this is ongoing. No concessions of any kind are being given," he stated. He noted that following the prime minister's notice, no similar incident had occurred across Pakistan.

Highlighting the economic importance of the targeted businesses, Chaudhry said the food chain had invested over USD 100 million in Pakistan and paid full taxes. "I say with regret that our other [local] restaurants and food chains evade tax but these [chains] do not," he said. He also stated that over 25,000 families were directly or indirectly dependent on the food chain for their livelihoods.

Chaudhry condemned false narratives being spread in the name of religion. "Such statements and allegations are made about the Muslim world that have no relation with the truth or Islam," he said.

He asserted that such acts of vandalism would be treated as terrorist activity. "These attacks were 'intolerable' and would be dealt with in the 'same manner as a terrorist attack'," he said. He cited the Sheikhupura attack, where a worker was killed when armed men opened fire on a fast-food outlet on April 14--the same day the TLP had called for a protest.

He also noted that prominent religious clerics had issued fatwas against such attacks, stating that "attacking, boycotting businesses without any reason or spreading hatred against them is un-Islamic."

In Karachi, at least three outlets were attacked between April 7 and 9, with police arresting 10 TLP activists. A fourth attack was foiled on April 10. In Mirpurkhas, miscreants set fire to a restaurant, and in Larkana, stones were thrown at a KFC outlet, Dawn reported.

In Lahore, 11 TLP activists were held for damaging an outlet in the Defence Housing Authority area. In Rawalpindi, an April 14 attack was traced through CCTV, while in Islamabad, five suspects were detained in connection with vandalism in the E-11 sector. (ANI)