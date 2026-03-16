Pakistan govt blocking Sulaiman and Kasim’s visit to Imran Khan: Jemima Goldsmith​

London, March 17 (IANS) Jemima Goldsmith has publicly appealed to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene after her two sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, were unable to obtain visas to visit their father, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite applying more than two months ago. ​

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In a detailed post on X, Jemima Goldsmith said the boys had submitted their visa applications in January, yet the Pakistan consulate had not processed them, even though the official timeline for online visas is listed as 7 to 10 working days.​

Jemima Goldsmith said the delay was particularly distressing because both Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and the Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Mosharraf Zaidi, had publicly assured international media that Imran Khan’s sons would be able to travel safely to Pakistan after four years. ​

She added that the boys have not been permitted to speak to their father on the phone or send him a letter, and have not seen him since 2022, shortly after he survived an assassination attempt.​

In her appeal, Goldsmith said that reports of Imarn Khan’s deteriorating health made the situation more urgent, and she urged the Pakistani government to allow the visit “as soon as possible”. ​

She said the prolonged silence from authorities had left the family in a state of uncertainty, despite repeated assurances that the boys would face no restrictions.​

The issue has added to growing concerns among Imran Khan’s supporters and human rights groups about the conditions of his detention and the restrictions placed on communication with his family and legal team.​

Imran Khan has been in prison since 2023 after being convicted in multiple cases, including corruption and charges related to the handling of classified documents. ​

His party, Pakistan Tehreek‑e‑Insaf (PTI), has repeatedly claimed that the cases are politically motivated and aimed at removing him from the political landscape. ​

Since his imprisonment, Imran Khan’s family members, including his sons living abroad, have struggled to obtain permission to meet him. ​

His lawyers have also reported difficulties in gaining regular access, alleging that the Pakistani military establishment has imposed strict controls on who can see him and when. ​

These restrictions have fuelled criticism from international observers who argue that Imran Khan’s detention conditions lack transparency and fail to meet the basic rights afforded to detainees.

--IANS

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