Pakistan: At least 12 killed, 21 injured in Islamabad blast

Islamabad, Nov 11 (IANS) At least 12 people have been killed and 21 others reportedly injured in a suicide blast outside a court building in Pakistan's Islamabad on Tuesday, local media reported citing police sources.

According to the local police, the blast took place in a car parked outside the court. Reportedly, the injured included the petitioners and lawyers. The court proceedings were suspended and people in the building evacuated through the back door of the facility, Pakistan's leading Geo News network reported.

After the explosion, Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Chief Commissioner and forensic team reached the site of the incident. The rescue teams and law enforcement officials have taken the deceased and injured people to the hospital. An emergency has been declared at Pims hospital in Islamabad.

Pakistan has been facing security issues, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces over the past few years. As many as 138 people and 79 police personnel have died in terrorist attacks that occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first eight months of 2025, the news outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced concern over the worsening security and human rights situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting a situation of fear, lawlessness and erosion of civilian authorities in the province.

In its latest fact-finding report titled 'Caught in the Crossfire', the HRCP stated that nearly two-thirds of all attacks that were reported in Pakistan in 2025 took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, majorly targetting security forces and law enforcement agencies, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, the epicentre of violence was the merged districts, where people continue to face insecurity, forced displacement and limited access to justice.

According to HRCP, testimonies from impacted communities showcase growing frustration about arbitrary detentions, the continued operation of internment centres set up under the Actions (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance, 2019, and the continued incidents of enforced disappearances.

The report noted that journalists covering these issues face censorship, threats and targeted attacks, which further undermine transparency and freedom of expression. Tribal elders, political advocates and advocates of peace also face attacks, sparking a deep sense of insecurity and mistrust.

--IANS

akl/as