Pakistan: Activists, political leaders voice concerns about human rights crisis in Balochistan

Quetta, Feb 12 (IANS) Baloch activists, political leaders and human rights activists voiced concerns over the situation in Balochistan, focusing on issues like enforced disappearances and political representation, during the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore, local media reported.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee's (BYC) central member Sammi Deen Baloch participated in the conference and held meetings with diplomats, politicians, journalists and reporters. The BYC stated that Baloch used the conference to highlight what it termed serious human rights issues and raise the viewpoint of the Baloch people.

During the conference, Sammi Deen Baloch met several United Nations officials, including the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, Gina Romero, the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls Reem Alsalem of Jordan and the senior adviser to UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Ed O’Donovan, The Balochistan Post reported.

During these meetings, Sammi Deen Baloch stated that peaceful assembly and freedom of expression were being restricted and people were not being allowed to protest or speak out against state actions in Balochistan. She voiced concerns about alleged violence against Baloch women, including enforced disappearances of women and minors and what she termed as unlawful arrests.

She spoke about the systematic targeting of human rights activists, citing allegations of threats, harassment, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, killings and mentioned cases of Mahrang Baloch, Beebo Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch and others. According to the statement released by BYC, UN representatives voiced concern over the reported human rights violations and announced that they would highlight these issues at relevant UN forums.

While addressing the conference, Balochistan National Party (BNP) head Sardar Akhtar Mengal spoke about the security situation in Balochistan and mentioned that groups labelled as militants by the state were considered protectors by residents.

He mentioned that residents often confined themselves indoors in fear when security forces entered towns, while armed Baloch fighters were received differently by residents. He spoke about earlier agreements related to Balochistan, including an agreement between the Khan of Kalat and Muhammad Ali Jinnah and mentioned that commitments made about autonomy were not followed, The Balochistan Post reported.

In his address, Balochistan's former chief minister Abdul Malik Baloch stated that he receives complaints about missing persons whenever he visits his constituency, terming the situation alarming. He urged the government and political leadership to address issues through urgent and sustainable solutions.

He said that treating Balochistan only as a security issue would further deteriorate the situation and emphasised the need for political dialogue and inclusion of elected representatives. He voiced concern over what he termed as shrinking political space for political parties in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, The Balochistan Post reported.

Later, protests erupted during the conference after Pakistan's former interior minister Rana Sanaullah made remarks regarding Balochistan and enforced disappearances. Participants in the conference objected to his remarks as Sanaullah seemed to justify enforced disappearances in the context of militancy. After continued disagreement, a large number of participants, including social activist Sheema Kermani and Sammi Deen Baloch, staged a walkout.

