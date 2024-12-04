Pak Imran Khan's party to continue protests no talks with govt declares Barrister Saif

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan]: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif announced that the Imran Khan-founded party will persist with its protests until the "illegitimate government" is ousted from power, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking in Peshawar, Barrister Saif asserted, "We have protested before, and we will continue to do so until this illegitimate government is ousted."

He added that traveling to Islamabad is a fundamental right of every citizen and emphasised that sit-ins, rallies, and demonstrations are essential aspects of their movement.

During the press briefing, Barrister Saif, accompanied by Shibli Faraz, criticised the government for registering "false cases" against PTI leaders, including himself. "The govt has filed false cases against us. Six cases have been registered against me," he said.

Highlighting PTI's commitment to protests, he stated, "Imran Khan has made it clear that the protests will continue. Sit-ins, rallies, and demonstrations are all part of a movement, and we have the right to protest anywhere."

While underscoring PTI's openness to dialogue, Barrister Saif clarified that no discussions with the government are underway.

"I have always been a proponent of dialogue. It was I who initiated talks with the Taliban. We have even held negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban. We believe in dialogue, but no talks are currently happening. If Imran Khan permits, we will engage in negotiations," he explained.

Barrister Saif further accused the government of 'hypocrisy,' stating, "These fake individuals call us instigators. They should not talk about democracy. The real instigators are those who opened fire on unarmed citizens while negotiations were ongoing."

Addressing the law and order situation, Barrister Saif pointed to historical challenges in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. "Security is a regional issue. Since 1979, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has faced law and order challenges stemming from Russia's invasion of Afghanistan," he remarked as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Dismissing accusations of deteriorating security under PTI's leadership, he said, "The PTI has not worsened the security situation; the federal government is merely blaming us for failing to maintain peace. It is the federal government's responsibility to ensure border security, and issuing statements alone does not fulfill that responsibility."

In Kurram, Barrister Saif reported that a grand jirga has been mobilised to maintain peace and facilitate a ceasefire. He noted, "Orders have been issued to dismantle the bunkers built in the area." Additionally, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited a PTI worker injured during the Islamabad protests, expressing regret over the incident.

Gandapur condemned the violence against protestors as "brutal" and assured full support for the injured worker's treatment. "The families of workers injured or martyred due to firing during the protest will not be left alone," he said, while reiterating optimism about PTI's founder Imran Khan's release, The Express Tribune reported.

The injured worker, undeterred by the ordeal, vowed continued loyalty to the movement, stating they were "ready to sacrifice anything for the release of Imran Khan." (ANI)