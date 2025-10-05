Pak identity of grooming gang members in UK suppressed due to fears of community tensions: Report

London, Oct 5 (IANS) A recent national review by Louise Casey highlighted that in about two-thirds of cases of child sexual exploitation by grooming gangs in the UK, the nationality or origin of the predominantly Pakistani perpetrators was not recorded due to fears of community tensions, a media report said on Sunday.

A 2014 report found that many children in Rochdale, England, were abused for years by groups of men, primarily of Pakistani origin, the report said on Geostrategic Media website.

The article by Dimitra Staikou referred to the 2014 report and said that it indicated that municipal and social services were slow to respond due to fears of accusations of racism or disrupting social cohesion.

An independent inquiry in Telford revealed a "nervousness around race" that hindered investigations into child abuse within the 'Asian' community, Staikou said.

The writer, a Greek lawyer and human rights activists, said that in a world characterised by the free movement of goods and people, cultural differences should not shield criminal behaviour.

"The law must be applied strictly and equally for all, regardless of nationality or religion. Recording the nationality and religion of perpetrators can help in understanding patterns and preventing future crimes, without targeting entire communities," she added.

The media report headlined: "The Phenomenon of the Burnt-Wing Butterfly: A Conviction of a Child Abuse Ring in Britain" details the recent conviction of a member of a grooming gang.

On October 1, 2025, 65-year-old Mohammed Zahid, known as "Boss Man", was sentenced to 35 years in prison as a leading member of a grooming gang in Rochdale.

Zahid, a founding member of the gang, was convicted of systematically sexually abusing two underage girls between 2001 and 2006, when the girls were just 13-years-old.

This was not Zahid's first offence; he had previously been convicted in 2016 for sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl, it said.

Detective Constable Jay Leacock from Greater Manchester Police said that the men "exploited the girls' vulnerability for their own perverted sexual gratification".

He added, "This horrific abuse knew no bounds, despite their denials throughout this lengthy investigation and trial."

He criticised the casual contempt the perpetrators showed towards the girls and noted their lack of remorse for their actions.

Liz Fel, a special prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, praised the young victims for their courage in testifying, emphasising that they had shown tremendous strength and dignity throughout the legal process.

During the trial in June 2025, seven men were found guilty on a total of 50 counts, including rape, indecent assault on a minor, and procuring a child for sex.

Zahid was convicted of 20 offences, including rape and attempting to lure a minor into a sexual act.

The sentences for his accomplices ranged from 12 to 29 years, the media report said.

