Over dozen trekkers contactless in Nepal’s Mustang district amid heavy snowfall

Kathmandu, Oct 31 (IANS) Over a dozen trekkers, including three Austrian nationals and several Nepali guides, remain out of contact in the remote area of Mustang, a mountainous district in Nepal, since Friday morning amid heavy snowfall in the region, according to the company which organised their trek.

For the past few days, Nepal’s high hills and mountainous regions have been experiencing continuous snowfall, while several other areas have witnessed heavy rainfall.

Local government authorities in various mountainous districts have barred trekkers from venturing into remote regions, citing risks to their safety.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, weather conditions have deteriorated due to the impact of Cyclone Montha, which developed over the Bay of Bengal, posing risks to residents and trekkers.

Himalayan Adventure Sports Private Limited, the company which organised the trek, said that a team of 13 people — including nine Nepalis and three Austrian nationals — has remained contactless in the remote Mustang region.

“One of my guides briefly came into contact with me at 11:30 a.m. today, but the communication was abruptly cut off, and we have not been able to reach them since," Dorje Tamang, Director of the organisation, told IANS late Friday evening. “Earlier, I had last spoken with them on October 24.”

He said that based on his conversation with the guide at that time, all team members were safe and were returning from the Damodar Kunda area of the district, which lies at an altitude of 4,890 metres above sea level.

According to Tamang, the team’s initial plan was to reach the Phu Gaun area of the neighbouring Manang district through the Saribung Pass in Mustang. “But as informed by the guide, they were returning from Damodar Kunda due to bad weather. Since we established contact on Friday morning, I believe they should be safe,” he said.

Nepal’s government authorities also said that efforts were underway to re-establish contact with the contactless trekkers. “Communication in the Damodar Kunda area, which is experiencing heavy snowfall, is often difficult to establish. However, this time we are particularly concerned about the safety of the trekkers because of the severe weather,” said Bishnu Prasad Bhusal, Chief District Officer of Mustang.

He added that rescue operations by helicopter would be conducted on Saturday if weather conditions improve.

--IANS

scor/as