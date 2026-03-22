Over 80,000 civilian places attacked by US, Israel since war's start: Iranian official

Tehran, March 22 (IANS) President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pirhossein Kolivand said that the United States and Israel have attacked more than 80,000 civilian places since the beginning of their "aggression" against Iran.

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He made the remarks in an address to foreign media representatives while highlighting the violations of international humanitarian law during the US and Israeli attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kolivand said over 20,000 of the attacked units were located in Tehran and more than 60,000 in other places.

He put the number of the targeted commercial units in the country at close to 18,790, noting that 266 medical centers have been hit, and 498 schools have been targeted.

He said the strikes have killed 12 members of Iran's medical staff, and injured over 90 others.

Kolivand added that hundreds of people, including children and 231 women, have been killed in Iran since the war's beginning.

Meanwhile, several media reports suggested that more than 1,500 people have been killed in Iran during the war.

Meanwhile, the IRGC said it has hit an Israeli F-16 Fighting Falcon in the country's central airspace. The Iranian armed forces reported an attack on fuel tanks for military aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv, according to Iranian state media.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari warned of possible strikes on the UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah in case of recurrent attacks from its territory against southern Iranian islands. "As we had announced before and proved in practice, we will attack the origin of any invasion against our territory and national sovereignty," Zolfaghari said.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the Middle East.

--IANS

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