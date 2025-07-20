Over 70 terrorists killed in military operations in Mali

Bamako, July 20 (IANS) The Malian army announced on Sunday that at least 70 terrorists were killed during operations earlier this week in northern and central Mali.

According to a statement from the army, the first operation took place on July 15 in coordination with air forces from the Alliance of Sahel States, resulting in the elimination of around 40 terrorists in the Anderamboukan area in the north.

The second operation, conducted two days later, led to the destruction of a terrorist logistics and training base in the Niono area in central Mali, and the death of about 30 terrorists, the statement added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mali has been facing a multifaceted crisis since 2012, marked by separatist rebellions, jihadist incursions and intercommunal violence that have claimed thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Earlier this month, more than 80 terrorists were killed in attacks targeting several localities in central and western Mali.

In the early hours of July 1, armed terrorist groups launched coordinated strikes on Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) positions in the western region, including the towns of Kayes, Nioro, Sandare, Gogui and Diboli, said FAMaTV, the military's television channel, citing the Armed Forces' Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIRPA).

"The enemies of peace first attacked civilians and several positions of the defence and security forces. We were confronted with simultaneous and coordinated attacks backed by sponsors whose presence was confirmed during today's operations," said Souleymane Dembele, head of DIRPA.

"The enemy suffered heavy losses wherever it attempted to strike the FDS. The provisional toll indicates that more than 80 terrorists were killed, and a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, and vehicles was recovered," he said.

The attacks occurred just days after the killing of several local militant leaders and the surrender of around 10 fighters from the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara in the northern part of the country.

