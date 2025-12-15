Over 500,000 displaced by 2 weeks of fighting in Congo's South Kivu: UNICEF

Kinshasa, Dec 15 (IANS) Over 500,000 people, including more than 100,000 children, have been displaced since December 1 due to intense fighting in South Kivu Province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

In a statement, UNICEF said it is 'deeply alarmed' by the rapid escalation of hostilities in South Kivu, which has forced hundreds of thousands of children and families to flee for safety, both within the DRC and across borders into the neighbouring Burundi and Rwanda.

UNICEF called on all parties to the conflict to protect children and respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.

As violence continues to spread, displacement figures are expected to rise further, said UNICEF, noting that hundreds of people, including at least four children, have been killed since December 2 amid heavy fighting in South Kivu.

A sudden influx of people fleeing violence has also been registered in neighbouring Burundi. Between December 6 and December 11, more than 50,000 new arrivals were identified, nearly half of them children. The figure is expected to increase as authorities continue to identify people seeking refuge, said UNICEF.

Earlier this week, the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group announced that it had seized Uvira, the second-largest city in South Kivu near the Burundian border, amid the latest round of offensives in the province.

Uvira served as the provisional administrative centre for South Kivu after the provincial capital, Bukavu, fell to the M23 in February. A major commercial hub near the Burundian border, the city holds significant strategic importance in eastern DRC, Xinhua news agency reported.

Analysts and local sources warned that Uvira's loss could, over time, open a corridor toward DRC's southeastern provinces, including Haut-Katanga, a key economic region, as clashes between M23 fighters and DRC government forces have also been reported further south in the Baraka and Fizi areas.

--IANS

int/jk/