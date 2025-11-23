'Our partnership continues to grow': PM Modi meets Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness

Johannesburg, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Jamaican counterpart, Andrew Holness, during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on Sunday and discussed the growing partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi stated that the ties between India and Jamaica continue to grow with a "deep commitment" to collective progress.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Interacted with Mr. Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. India and Jamaica are bound by a friendship shaped by history and enriched by cultural linkages. Our partnership continues to grow with a deep commitment to collective progress."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg on Sunday and discussed bilateral partnership, particularly in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and other sectors.

Following their talks, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Had an excellent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We reviewed the full range of the India-South Africa partnership, especially in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and more. Congratulated President Ramaphosa for South Africa's successful G20 Presidency."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela and other officials were present at the meeting.

PM Modi also participated in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders' Meeting in Johannesburg.

During the meeting, he emphasised the need for close coordination between India, South Africa and Brazil in the fight against terrorism and said that there is no place for double standards while fighting terrorism. He proposed the institutionalisation of the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) National Security Advisor (NSA) level meeting.

In his remarks at the IBSA Leaders' Meeting, PM Modi said, "All three of our countries agree that global institutions are far removed from the realities of the 21st century. None of our countries is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. This clearly demonstrates that global institutions do not represent today's world. Therefore, IBSA must unanimously send a message to the entire world that institutional reform is no longer an option, but a necessity."

"Similarly, in the fight against terrorism, we must move forward in close coordination. There is no place for any double standards on such a serious issue. For global peace and prosperity, we must take united action on this issue. In 2021, the first meeting of the NSAs of the three countries was held under India's IBSA chairmanship. To strengthen security cooperation, we can institutionalise it," he added.

He noted that technology plays a crucial role in ensuring human-centric development. He stated that IBSA can play a key role in emerging technologies, especially in the context of DPI and Artificial Intelligence.

PM Modi proposed establishing an 'IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance', where digital public infrastructure like UPI, health platforms like CoWIN, cybersecurity frameworks, and women-led tech initiatives can be shared among the three nations.

He further said, "This will accelerate the growth of our digital economies and create scalable solutions for the Global South. Together, we can contribute to the creation of safe, reliable, and human-centred AI norms. This could be launched at the AI ​​Impact Summit to be held in India next year."

During the meeting, PM Modi invited IBSA leaders to the AI Action Summit to be held in India in 2026. He emphasised IBSA's potential to contribute to the development of safe, trustworthy and human-centric AI norms. He highlighted cooperation opportunities in areas like disaster resilience, natural farming, millets, green energy, traditional medicines and health security, according to the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

