Oppn calls PM Modi-CMs meet on West Asia conflict as 'PM's duty'

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Congress MP Tariq Anwar, on Saturday, described it as "Prime Minister's duty", a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held a crucial meeting with Chief Ministers of all states regarding the impact of the ongoing war in West Asia on the country's economy, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha took a jibe at PM Modi's 'Team India' remark made at the meeting.

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The Prime Minister on Friday chaired a video conference with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of all states to review India's preparedness in light of the evolving situation in West Asia and its potential impact on the nation's economy, energy security, and supply chains.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar told IANS, "It is the Prime Minister’s duty to take all the Chief Ministers of the states and political parties into confidence, and also to reassure the public. At the very least, the Prime Minister has now acknowledged that there is a crisis in the country, whereas earlier it was being said that everything was normal."

"This reflects that the situation is not normal and it is important to bring it under control," Anwar added.

RJD MP Manoj Jha took a jibe at PM Modi's statement during the crucial meeting held on Friday that India will overcome the challenge by working together as "Team India".

He said, "I felt very happy. The word 'India' was heard after a long time, ever since the INDIA alliance was formed, they (BJP) seemed to have avoided using it. This is a matter of great happiness."

The RJD MP, however, urged for the implementation of the idea.

"I believe that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi says we will work like 'Team India', in order to give it weightage and live this idea, it needs to be implemented on the ground. Elections are approaching. It should not happen that due to electoral politics, the unity that we are speaking about gets demolished," Jha told IANS.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders praised PM Modi's leadership in managing the impact of the West Asia crisis on India.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai said, "There is a conflict in West Asia, which is affecting not just our country but the entire world. However, we are fortunate that our nation has a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, who has been able to turn crises into opportunities."

Chief Minister Deo Sai said, "He (PM Modi) has assured that there will be no shortage of oil or gas. He (PM Modi) also said that monitoring (the situation) and working as a team will be required."

BJP leader T.R. Sriniwas told IANS, "The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) stressed that we will deal with it (West Asia conflict) like 'Team India', with all states working together -- whether BJP or non-BJP governments. This is because the entire country is facing the problem of gas cylinders, petrol, diesel issues. So he (Prime Minister) said we will ensure that people don't face problems."

Sriniwas also said that PM Modi has urged all Chief Ministers of various states to take strict action against alleged hoarding of essential commodities.

--IANS

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